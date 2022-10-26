Arizona Wildcats picked to finish second in Pac-12 behind UCLA

SAN FRANCISCO -- After running away with the Pac-12 by three games last season, Arizona was picked to finish second behind UCLA in the conference's official preseason poll released Wednesday in advance of its men's basketball media day.

UCLA received 26 of 33 first-place votes from media who regularly cover the league, while Arizona and Oregon each received three, and Stanford received one. Arizona received 16 more points than the Ducks, which were picked third overall, followed by USC and Stanford.

Although UCLA was picked first last season, and Arizona fourth, media have correctly picked the conference winner 17 times in 33 tries, including five times in the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12). The winner has been accurately chosen in 21 of the 38 all-time preseason votes.

The full result of the Pac-12 preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

1. UCLA (26) 386

2. Arizona (3) 352

3. Oregon (3) 336

4. USC 300

5. Stanford 239

6. Colorado 207

7. Arizona State 193

8. Washington State 185

9. Washington 158

10. Utah 102

11. California 69

12. Oregon State 47