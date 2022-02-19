 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats projected as No. 1 seed in the South Region in NCAA's early bracket reveal

Arizona Wildcats projected as No. 1 seed in the South Region in NCAA's early bracket reveal

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) blocks the shot of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Arizona was projected as the No. 1 seed in the South Region and the third team overall in the NCAA selection committee's early seeding reveal Saturday.

Gonzaga (West), Auburn (Midwest) and Kansas (East) were the other No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga was named the top seed overall while Auburn was second and Kansas was fourth.

Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, chair of this season's selection committee, said there was more discussion between Arizona and Auburn for the No. 2 overall spot than between Arizona and Kansas.

However, it is to Arizona's geographic advantage to be in the South over the Midwest. Heading to the South Region would mean Arizona will play second-weekend games in San Antonio if it wins its first two games, which will likely be played in San Diego.

San Antonio and San Francisco, where West Region semifinal and final games will be held, are roughly equidistant from Tucson. Arizona also has a strong history in San Antonio, winning what was the "Midwest" regional there in 2001 while the UA women's basketball team reached the NCAA championship game there last season.

The committee announced the top 16 seeded men's teams as of Saturday morning in a show on CBS.

UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team projected among the top 16 teams, listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region.

The No. 1 seed projection was not a surprise for the Wildcats, who are 23-2 overall with a No. 2 NET rating. Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NET and Kentucky is No. 3. UA is also No. 2 in Kenpom.

The NCAA's full reveal:

West (San Francisco):

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Illinois

4. Texas

South (San Antonio)

1. Arizona

2. Baylor

3. Tennessee

4. Providence

Midwest (Chicago)

1. Auburn

2. Purdue

3. Texas Tech

4. UCLA

East (Philadelphia)

1. Kansas 

2. Kentucky

3. Villanova

4. Wisconsin

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News