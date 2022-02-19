Arizona Wildcats projected as No. 1 seed in the South Region in NCAA's early bracket reveal

Arizona was projected as the No. 1 seed in the South Region and the third team overall in the NCAA selection committee's early seeding reveal Saturday.

Gonzaga (West), Auburn (Midwest) and Kansas (East) were the other No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga was named the top seed overall while Auburn was second and Kansas was fourth.

Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, chair of this season's selection committee, said there was more discussion between Arizona and Auburn for the No. 2 overall spot than between Arizona and Kansas.

However, it is to Arizona's geographic advantage to be in the South over the Midwest. Heading to the South Region would mean Arizona will play second-weekend games in San Antonio if it wins its first two games, which will likely be played in San Diego.

San Antonio and San Francisco, where West Region semifinal and final games will be held, are roughly equidistant from Tucson. Arizona also has a strong history in San Antonio, winning what was the "Midwest" regional there in 2001 while the UA women's basketball team reached the NCAA championship game there last season.

The committee announced the top 16 seeded men's teams as of Saturday morning in a show on CBS.