Arizona Wildcats promote David Miller to acting assistant coach role

Arizona has moved David Miller temporarily into an assistant's coach role so he can further help out in recruiting, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Added to a new position called director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics last season, Miller (no relation to UA coach Sean Miller) will now be able to help out in all areas of recruiting and development. However, since no formal workouts are allowed this spring, it mostly means David Miller will be a more active recruiter via the phone.
The son of a former coach and Los Angeles-based broadcaster of the same name, David Miller served as a UA student and graduate manager from 2010-15, then spent two seasons at Alabama, the first as assistant video coordinator and the second as director of player development.
In 2017, David Miller became UC Santa Barbara's director of basketball operations under new head coach Joe Pasternack, who had been UA's associate head coach. Miller then spent two seasons with the Gauchos before returning to UA last summer.
Sean Miller may not be able to name a permanent assistant coach until after UA sorts out its potential hiring freeze, possibly until after the fiscal year ends on June 30, though that situation is unknown at the moment.
The move is similar to the one UA made in 2017-18 and in the last two months of 2018-19, when Austin Carroll moved into an acting assistant coach's role. Carroll did so in 2017-18 after Book Richardson was suspended in September 2017 and again in Feb. 2019 when Mark Phelps was removed from the UA staff for reportedly violating NCAA rules.
Carroll is now an assistant coach at Rhode Island.
Arizona might soon tweet out confirmations from Ben Mathurin and Terrell Brown if it receives their paperwork. Mathurin committed to the Wildcats in January and could not sign a letter-of-intent until Wednesday, while Brown is a graduate transfer who is expected to sign scholarship papers.
Stanford announced Ziaire Williams' signing, which has given the Cardinal the top-rated recruiting class in 2020 so far.
