Arizona Wildcats range from 8-15 in early Top 25 picks for 2022-23

The Arizona Wildcats are ranging from 8-15 in the various early Top 25 projections for the 2022-23 season.

Of course, projecting now means making wide assumptions or guesses about most teams' rosters at this point. Because of transfers, pro decisions, NIL considerations, the extra COVID year of eligibility and even the war in Ukraine, upcoming college basketball rosters are as difficult to predict now as in any previous April.

In Arizona's case, the biggest question is whether Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry will join Bennedict Mathurin in turning pro, while there's always the chance of transfers or international players signing professionally in Europe.

More accurate projections can be made around July 1, after the dust begins to settle, but as of now, here are links to some outlets' early 2022-23 projections and where they put the Wildcats:

USA Today has Arizona No. 13, with Duke at No. 1 and UCLA at No. 2.

Sports Illustrated has Arizona at 9, with Arkansas at No. 1, UCLA at 11 and Oregon at 25.

CBS has Arizona at 11, with UCLA at 1 and USC at 21.

247 Sports has Arizona at 8, with UCLA at 3, Oregon at 18, Colorado at 22 and USC at 23.

Sporting News has Arizona at No. 13 and UCLA at No. 2).

The Athletic has Arizona at 8, with UCLA at 1, USC at 165 and Oregon at 19.

College Hoops Today has Arizona at 15, with UCLA at 2 and USC at 23.

