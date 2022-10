Arizona Wildcats ranked No. 17 in Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll

After losing three starters to the NBA Draft, Arizona landed at No. 17 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats were one of three Pac-12 teams in the poll, with UCLA ranked eighth and Oregon 21st. Tennessee, which will visit McKale Center on Dec. 17, was ranked No. 11.

North Carolina was voted No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky while Baylor and Kansas tied for fifth. Gonzaga and Arizona were ranked 1-2 in the final 2021-22 AP poll, which was taken after conference tournaments but before the NCAA Tournament.

FWIW, I had the Wildcats at No. 13, UCLA at 8 and Oregon at 20. Here was the vote I submitted to the AP:

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Baylor

5. Kentucky

6. Kansas

7. Arkansas

8. UCLA

9. Duke

10. Creighton

11. Texas

12. Indiana

13. Arizona

14. Alabama

15. TCU

16. Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. Villanova

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Auburn

22. Dayton

23. SDSU

24. Texas Tech

25. Wyoming