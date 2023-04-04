Even though early spring college basketball rosters are more uncertain than ever in the transfer portal era, that hasn't stopped the wave of "early top 25" rankings that gush out after every national championship game.

Arizona isn't making the chore any easier. Still with major uncertainty in the fate of standout forward Azuolas Tubelis, as well as who coach Tommy Lloyd might pick up in the transfer portal or international talent pool this spring, the Wildcats generated picks between 7-18 in the early Top 25 posts.

Sports Illustrated had UA the highest at No. 7, noting that Tubelis "profiles as a potential National Player of the Year candidate," while Fox had the Wildcats at 18th and expected that Lloyd would "acquire guard play in the portal."

Of the others in between, the Wildcats were No. 8 in the Athletic and ESPN, No. 12 in USA Today, No. 14 in CBS and No. 16 in 247 Sports.

The rankings suggest the Wildcats could have Top 10 matchups in nonconference play against Duke, which is rated as high as No. 1, and Alabama, ranked as high as No. 6.