Arizona Wildcats receive AP Top 25 votes; Oregon drops from poll

After losing to Oregon State, Oregon dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Monday while Arizona picked up a handful of voting points following its win at ASU.
UCLA (23) is now the Pac-12's only ranked team, actually rising a spot from 24 despite losing to Stanford probably because many other teams in the 15-25 range also had losses.
Several other Pac-12 teams received votes: Colorado received the 28th most points of conference teams outside the Top 25, while USC was 29 and Oregon was tied with Oklahoma State for No. 30.
Arizona's four points tied it with Toledo for the 42nd overall spot.
In the major metrics, the Wildcats are ranked 27 in Kenpom, 32 in the NET, 36 in ESPN's BPI and 42 in Sagarin.
Arizona nominated James Akinjo for Pac-12 Player of the Week and Dalen Terry (not Azuolas Tubelis, who struggled early before his late-game heroics at ASU) for Freshman of the Week but both of them have some stiff competition.
The other Player of the Week candidates include Oregon State's Ethan Thompson, who averaged 16.0 points in the Beavers' wins over USC and Oregon, and Stanford's Oscar da Silva, who had 26 points including the game-winning bucket in the Cardinal's win over UCLA.
The Freshman of the Week nominees included (as usual) USC's Evan Mobley, who averaged 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in USC's loss at OSU and win at Cal.
FWIW, this was the AP ballot I submitted:
1 Gonzaga
2 Baylor
3 Villanova
4 Michigan
5 Iowa
6 Houston
7 Texas
8 Virginia
9 West Virginia
10 Missouri
11 Florida State
12 Texas Tech
13 Kansas
14 Tennessee
15 Creighton
16 Ohio State
17 Wisconsin
18 Illinois
19 Alabama
20 Oklahoma
21 UCLA
22 Oregon
23 Louisville
24 Saint Louis
25 Boise State