Arizona Wildcats receive No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in South Region

Arizona was named the NCAA Tournament's No. 2 overall team and placed as the No. 1 seed in the South Region, with an opening game on Friday in San Diego.

The Wildcats (31-3) will face the winner of a First Four game between Wright State (21-13) and Bryant (22-9) on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

If Arizona wins Friday, the Wildcats would play the winner of an first-round game between No. 8 Seton Hall (21-10) and No. 9 TCU (20-12) on Sunday. If the Wildcats win two games in San Diego, they would advance to San Antonio, where they could face rematches with Tennessee (No. 3) and Illinois (No. 4).

Arizona played close games at both Illinois and Tennessee in December, beating the Illini 83-79 on Dec. 11 but losing 77-73 to the Volunteers on Dec. 22. The Wildcats could face No. 4 seed Illinois in the Sweet 16 and either Tennessee or No. 2 seed Villanova in the Elite Eight.