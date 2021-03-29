Arizona Wildcats recruiting prolific Summit League scorer Stanley Umude

Arizona is re-recruiting San Antonio forward Stanley Umude, who finished ninth nationally in scoring (21.6) this season while playing for South Dakota.
The Wildcats pursued Umude in the spring of 2019 when he entered the transfer portal, having begun his college career under now-Utah coach Craig Smith, but Umude returned to have two more solid seasons at South Dakota before looking at other options this spring. He was a first-team all conference pick in 2018-19 and this season, and a second-team pick in 2019-20.
Forever grateful for my time as a Yote! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tQLy9NWLlW— Stanley (@StanleyUmude_) March 26, 2021
Umude also averaged 7.0 rebounds this season while shooting 50.3% from two-point range and 34.9% from 3. He is a constant threat to get to the line, picking up an average of 6.4 fouls per 40 minutes, taking 5.8 free throws per game -- and hitting them at an 80.0% rate.
Over his four-season South Dakota career, Umude has scored 1,518 points and collected 548 rebounds with 183 assists and 91 blocks.
Arizona's projected roster for 2020-21 is currently full but it's still early in the roster transition season. Here's how the Wildcats' roster looks as of now:
BIGS
C Christian Koloko Jr.
F Jordan Brown Jr.
F Azoulas Tubelis So.
F Daniel Batcho RFr.
WINGS
F Bennedict Mathurin So.
F Dalen Terry So.
F Tibet Gorener So.
F Tautvilas Tubelis So.
G Shane Nowell Fr.
G Shane Dezonie Fr.
GUARDS
G James Akinjo Sr.
G Kerr Kriisa So.
G K.J. Simpson Fr.