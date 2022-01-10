Arizona Wildcats regain No. 6 spot in Associated Press Top 25 poll

Arizona rose two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Wildcats played only one game, beating Washington 95-79 at McKale Center, but top 10 teams Duke, Purdue and Kansas all suffered losses that dropped them.

The move to No. 6 puts the Wildcats back in the same spot they were ranked before their Dec. 22 loss at Tennessee. Arizona's rise in the polls this season is the highest since the second week of 2017-18, when the Wildcats were ranked second before going 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

In the new poll, UCLA moved up to No. 3 and USC is No. 5. Arizona was scheduled to play both Los Angeles teams over New Year's weekend but those games were postponed because of COVID issues with the Bruins and Trojans and have not been rescheduled.

FWIW, here was the ballot I submitted to the AP. I dropped only Purdue below the Wildcats and put Auburn ahead of them.