Arizona Wildcats remain at No. 14 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

  Updated
Arizona remained at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday after beating Utah Tech last week but otherwise preparing for the Maui Invitational.

While nine teams in last week's AP Top 25 suffered losses, forcing big changes at the bottom of the poll, Gonzaga, Baylor and Duke all stayed ahead of Arizona.  Virginia moved ahead of the Wildcats (16 to 5), but Kentucky (4 to 15) dropped below them.

While the Maui Invitational is certain to shake up next week's rankings, three other participants currently in the poll did not move -- Arkansas stayed at No. 9,  Creighton was No. 10 and San Diego State was 17 -- while Texas Tech moved up two spots to No. 21. Meanwhile, Ohio State received the 28th most points in voting.

Arizona is scheduled to open Maui play Monday at 9:30 p.m. Arizona time against Cincinnati, then face either San Diego State or Ohio State on Tuesday.

