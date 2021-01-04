Arizona Wildcats remain out of Top 25 despite three-win week, sweep in Washington

After beating Colorado at home and sweeping the Washington trip, Arizona received the 31st most points in Associated Press Top 25 voting but remained unranked.
Oregon (at No. 17) remained the only ranked Pac-12 team, while Colorado (32) and UCLA (39) also picked up votes.
The Wildcats (9-1, 3-1) will have a chance to pick up some local recognition later Monday, since the school nominated Terrell Brown for Pac-12 Player of the Week and Bennedict Mathurin for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
Mathurin and Washington State's Andrej Jakimovski are the only nominees for the Freshman of the Week award, and Mathurin was more productive in the head-to-head matchup.
Mathurin had 24 points, making 8 of 12 shots, and 11 rebounds while sealing the Wildcats' win with two free throws with nine seconds left in the second overtime. Jakimovski had 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting and eight rebounds.
While Jakimovski played only one game due to ASU's COVID-related postponement of its two Washington games, Mathurin averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the week but scoreless and without a rebound while playing only 12 minutes in UA's win over Colorado on Dec. 28.
Brown's biggest competition for Player of the Week is likely Oregon's Chris Duarte, who averaged 21.0 points while shooting 50% and collecting 4.5 rebounds in the Ducks' two home wins over California and Stanford.
Brown averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 53.3% in the Wildcats' three wins. He hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the second overtime at WSU and his 10 assists for the week were matched with only two turnovers, both at Pullman.
The NCAA officially declared all of March Madness will be held in Indiana, mostly in a semi-bubbled area around Indianapolis.
What will still be a field of 68 is scheduled to play games on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium (but only one at a time), as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The tournament will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, IUPUI and Purdue, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations.
The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue. Most of the teams will stay at various Marriott hotels that are connected to the convention center via skywalks, with each team housed on dedicated hotel floors.