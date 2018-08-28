Buy Now
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will host Georgia Southern on Nov. 29 at McKale Center instead of holding a home game against Texas Southern on Nov. 28.

According to Ryan Reynolds, UA's director of basketball operations, the change came after Texas Southern coach Mike Davis left and the program no longer wanted to play the game.

Davis, who left to become Detroit Mercy's head coach, was known for playing a difficult nonconference schedule full of road games in order to raise money and help his team's ratings. Davis took Texas Southern to McKale Center in 2016-17, for an 85-63 UA win.

The change will give the Wildcats a full week to rest and practice following their participation in the Nov. 19-21 Maui Invitational, and it could also give them a slight boost in their strength of schedule ratings.

"It was late for us because we usually try to get done in May or June," Reynolds said. "But I'm happy we got them (Georgia Southern)."

Under the now-discarded RPI, Texas Southern finished 212 last season (it was 243 in Kenpom) while Georgia Southern was 143 (152 in Kenpom). Texas Southern won the SWAC's automatic bid and was a No. 16 NCAA Tournament seed last season before Davis left.

Most times remain TBA for UA's upcoming schedule, as are the exact dates for Pac-12 games (they should be released within a month).

As of now, here's now Arizona's schedule looks:

Oct. 14 RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage) 12 p.m.

Oct. 30 WESTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition)

Nov. 4 CHAMINADE (exhibition)

Nov. 7 HOUSTON BAPTIST

Nov. 11 CAL POLY

Nov. 14 UTEP

Nov. 19 Iowa State (at Lahaina, Maui) 7 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 20 Gonzaga or Illinois (at Lahaina, Maui) at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) or 3 p.m. (ESPN2).

Nov. 21 Maui Invitational final game vs. Duke, San Diego State, Xavier or Auburn) TBD

Nov. 29 GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Dec 2 at UConn (Hartford)

Dec. 6 UTAH VALLEY

Dec. 9 at Alabama

Dec. 15 BAYLOR

Dec. 19 MONTANA

Dec. 22 UC DAVIS

Jan. 2-6: COLORADO, UTAH 

Jan. 9-13: at Stanford, at Cal

Jan. 16-20: OREGON, OSU

Jan. 23-27: at UCLA, at USC

Jan. 30-Feb. 3: at ASU

Feb. 6-10: WSU, WASHINGTON

Feb. 13-17: at Colorado, Utah

Feb. 20-24: STANFORD, CAL

Feb. 27-March 3: at Oregon, at OSU

March 6-9: ASU

