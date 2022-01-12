 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats rescheduled to play at UCLA on Jan. 25

The Pac-12 has rescheduled Arizona to play at UCLA on Jan. 25, in a game that was called off for Dec. 30 because of the Bruins' COVID issues.

The UA-UCLA game is set to tipoff at 9 p.m. and be carried on ESPN. It is unknown if fans will be allowed to attend at Pauley Pavilion, with UCLA announcing that fans won't be allowed to attend indoor events through at least Jan. 21.

The Jan. 25 date will come two days after the Wildcats play at Cal, forcing them to stop over in Los Angeles on their way back from the Bay area swing, and making it a six-day road trip that starts with a Jan. 20 game at Stanford.

But UA isn't scheduled to play again until Jan. 29 at ASU, so the Wildcats were likely to play a makeup game of some sort that week. Arizona still has yet to have postponed games at USC (scheduled originally for Jan. 2) and at ASU (Jan. 8) rescheduled.

During his weekly media conference earlier Wednesday, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he expected the Wildcats would still play all 20 conference games and that all Pac-12 teams would be inconvenienced to some degree.

"We know it's going to create some logjams in the schedule probably for everybody," Lloyd said. "But it's an opportunity to compete and play games against other good teams. So we're going to welcome those opportunities when they're presented to us."

The Pac-12 also announced four other make-up games ahead: 

Utah at Arizona State, Jan. 17, 2 p.m.  (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State at USC, Jan. 24, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Colorado at Oregon, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

California at Stanford, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

