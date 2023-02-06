Arizona moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Tennessee fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to Florida.

The Wildcats remained slightly lower in the computer metrics: They are No. 6 in Sagarin, No. 9 in the NET and No. 10 in Kenpom.

Among UA's other opponents this season, UCLA moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 while San Diego State fell from No. 22 to No. 25.

FWIW, here was my AP ballot.

In the latest bracket projections, both CBS (on Monday) and ESPN have Arizona as the West's No. 2 seed. That would mean the Wildcats would likely start in Sacramento or Denver, with the chance to advance to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3) swept Oregon and Oregon State at home last week and will travel to face Cal on Thursday and Stanford on Saturday. Both Stanford and Cal had to play on the road Sunday and both lost, Stanford to Colorado and Cal to Utah.

The Cardinal (10-13, 4-8) had won five straight games before losing at Colorado, while Cal (3-20, 2-10) has now lost seven straight. UA beat Cal 81-68 on Dec. 4 at McKale Center, though the Wildcats skipped the home game with Stanford this season.

Azuolas Tubelis and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez appear to be the top candidates for the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award to be given out later Monday.

Tubelis scored 40 points against Oregon on Thursday and another 19 in just 23 minutes against OSU on Saturday, leading the Wildcats to a home sweep. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds over the two games and shot a collective 71.0% from the field.

Jaquez led UCLA to a home sweep over Washington and Washington State, averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).