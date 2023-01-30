Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

After its weekend sweep in Washington, Arizona moved up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats also were assigned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in CBS' latest bracket projection on Friday but neither it nor ESPN (UA at No. 2) has updated since Friday.

In the computer metrics, Arizona ranks No. 7 in Sagarin, No. 9 in Torvik, No. 10 in the NET, and No. 11 in Kenpom.

Among UA opponents in the Top 25, UCLA dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 after losing at USC, while Tennessee moved up from No. 4 to No. 2.