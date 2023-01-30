 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

  • Updated

Arizona center Oumar Ballo dunks against Washington during the second half Saturday in Seattle. Ballo hit all nine of his shots for 21 points.

 John Froschauer, Associated Press

After its weekend sweep in Washington, Arizona moved up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats also were assigned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in CBS' latest bracket projection on Friday but neither it nor ESPN (UA at No. 2) has updated since Friday.

In the computer metrics, Arizona ranks No. 7 in Sagarin, No. 9 in Torvik, No. 10 in the NET, and No. 11 in Kenpom.

Among UA opponents in the Top 25, UCLA dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 after losing at USC, while Tennessee moved up from No. 4 to No. 2.

FWIW, I also had UA at No. 5 on my AP ballot.

