Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25

Arizona jumped back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 after beating UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats (17-3 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play) rose from No. 11 to No. 6 while UCLA (17-3, 8-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 8. The only other ranked team Arizona has played this season, Tennessee, moved up from No. 9 to No. 4.

The computer rankings have Arizona lower: Torvik has Arizona at No. 10, NET at No. 11, Sagarin at 13 and Kenpom at 15.

FWIW, here was my AP Top 25 ballot.