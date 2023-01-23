Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25

Arizona jumped back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 after beating UCLA on Saturday.
The Wildcats (17-3 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play) rose from No. 11 to No. 6 while UCLA (17-3, 8-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 8. The only other ranked team Arizona has played this season, Tennessee, moved up from No. 9 to No. 4.
The computer rankings have Arizona lower: Torvik has Arizona at No. 10, NET at No. 11, Sagarin at 13 and Kenpom at 15.
FWIW, here was my AP Top 25 ballot.
People are also reading…
Among the current NCAA Tournament forecasts, CBS has UA a No. 2 in the West while NCAA.com has UA a No. 3 and ESPN, in predictions done before UA's win over UCLA, had Arizona a No. 2 in the Midwest.