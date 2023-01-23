 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25

  • Updated

Arizona guards Courtney Ramey (0), Pelle Larsson (3), Kylan Boswell (4), and Kerr Kriisa (25) celebrate with the fans after defeating UCLA 58-52 during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri - freelancer, FR157181 AP

Arizona jumped back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 after beating UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats (17-3 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play) rose from No. 11 to No. 6 while UCLA (17-3, 8-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 8. The only other ranked team Arizona has played this season, Tennessee, moved up from No. 9 to No. 4.

The computer rankings have Arizona lower: Torvik has Arizona at No. 10, NET at No. 11, Sagarin at 13 and Kenpom at 15.

FWIW, here was my AP Top 25 ballot.

Among the current NCAA Tournament forecasts, CBS has UA a No. 2 in the West while NCAA.com has UA a No. 3 and ESPN, in predictions done before UA's win over UCLA, had Arizona a No. 2 in the Midwest.

