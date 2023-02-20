Arizona moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home last week.

That came after the Wildcats (24-4 overall, 13-4 Pac-12) were given a tentative No. 6 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament during the tournament committee's early reveal of the top 16 teams Saturday.

This week, Arizona will face only ASU (19-9, 10-7) on Saturday while first-place UCLA (23-4, 4-2) will travel to play at Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Sunday.

If the Wildcats beat ASU on Saturday and USC on March 1, and the Bruins lose one game to either Utah, Colorado or ASU, the Wildcats and Bruins will be playing for the Pac-12 Tournament's No. 1 seed on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Among other teams the Wildcats have faced this season, UCLA stayed at No. 4, Tennessee dropped from 10 to 11, Indiana dropped from 14 to 17 after two losses, Creighton dropped from 18 to 19 and San Diego State dropped from No. 21 to 22 despite beating Fresno State on the road in its only game of the week (Northwestern moved into the poll at No. 21).

