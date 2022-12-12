Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 9 in Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll

After beating Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas, Arizona rose from No. 10 to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Tennessee (9-1), which will visit McKale Center for a Top 10 showdown with Arizona on Saturday, moved from No. 7 to 6 after beating Eastern Kentucky and Maryland last week.
Indiana stayed at No. 14 after beating Nebraska and losing to Arizona. Among other UA opponents this season, UCLA rose from 19 to 16, and San Diego State dropped out from No. 22 after losing to Saint Mary's. ASU received the 30th most points in voting for the second straight week.
FWIW, here was the Top 25 ballot I uploaded to the AP:
1 Purdue
2 Connecticut
3 Virginia
4 Alabama
5 Houston
6 Arkansas
7 Tennessee
8 Kansas
9 Arizona
10 Texas
11 Auburn
12 Duke
13 Baylor
14 Gonzaga
15 UCLA
16 Kentucky
17 Indiana
18 Mississippi State
19 Maryland
20 Illinois
21 Ohio State
22 Miami FL
23 TCU
24 Wisconsin
25 Virginia Tech