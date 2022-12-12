Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 9 in Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll

After beating Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas, Arizona rose from No. 10 to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats (8-1), are No. 15 in the NET and No. 12 in Kenpom.

Tennessee (9-1), which will visit McKale Center for a Top 10 showdown with Arizona on Saturday, moved from No. 7 to 6 after beating Eastern Kentucky and Maryland last week.

Indiana stayed at No. 14 after beating Nebraska and losing to Arizona. Among other UA opponents this season, UCLA rose from 19 to 16, and San Diego State dropped out from No. 22 after losing to Saint Mary's. ASU received the 30th most points in voting for the second straight week.

FWIW, here was the Top 25 ballot I uploaded to the AP:

1 Purdue

2 Connecticut

3 Virginia

4 Alabama

5 Houston

6 Arkansas

7 Tennessee

8 Kansas

9 Arizona

10 Texas

11 Auburn

12 Duke

13 Baylor

14 Gonzaga

15 UCLA

16 Kentucky

17 Indiana

18 Mississippi State

19 Maryland

20 Illinois

21 Ohio State

22 Miami FL

23 TCU

24 Wisconsin