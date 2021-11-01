Arizona Wildcats run away from Eastern New Mexico in 96-50 exhibition win

In an 18-second span with just under seven minutes to play, Tubelis then pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 85-43 with a lauyup and a dunk. From there, UA coach Tommy Lloyd played walk-on forward Jordan Mains in a lineup with Aiken and projected reserves Oumar Ballo, Shane Nowell and Adama Bal.

Another walk-on, guard Ben Ackerley, hit a wildly celebrated 3-pointer to give UA its final 96-50 lead.

In the first half, Mathurin had 1e points to lead Arizona to a 50-31 halftime lead, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and hit 6 of 9 free throws.

The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field overall and scored 20 points off 12 Eastern New Mexico turnovers. The Greyhounds shot just 35.3% from the field in the first half, failing to capitalize on 10 UA turnovers by scoring only nine points off them, and they shot just 22.6% in the second half.

After the Wildcats took a 6-3 lead over the first three minutes, Lloyd inserted Kier andAiken, moving Tubelis to center in a small-ball arrangement that he is expected to use at times this season. Sophomore 7-footer Oumar Ballo entered the game less than two minutes later, while Tubelis came out.