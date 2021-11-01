Arizona Wildcats run away from Eastern New Mexico in 96-50 exhibition win

For an exhibition game, at least, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t have much trouble revving up the pace they are expected to have under new coach Tommy Lloyd this season.
In a 96-50 win over Eastern New Mexico, the Wildcats had 18 points from Bennedict Mathurin, a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds from center Christian Koloko and three other players in double figures: Justin Kier (14), Kim Aiken (14) and Azuolas Tubelis (10).
The Wildcats shot 50% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, while converting 35 points off 22 Eastern New Mexico turnovers. They kept the Greyhounds of Portales, N.M., to just 29.2% shooting overall and just 20.7% from 3-point range.
Lloyd kept the four returning starters from the Wildcats’ season finale last season – Koloko, Tubelis, Mathurin and guard Kerr Kriisa – while he also started sophomore wing Dalen Terry, who started 14 of 26 games last season.
The Wildcats led 51-30 at halftime and pulled away throughout the second half. Koloko hit an open 3-pointer with 13 minutes left, after missing the only 3 he attempted last season, having collected his double-double and three blocks at that point.
Kier and Aiken hit 3s shortly afterward, giving the Wildcats a 37-point lead, 77-40 with 9:01 left after Aiken fired off a 3 from the top of the key early in a possession.
In an 18-second span with just under seven minutes to play, Tubelis then pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 85-43 with a lauyup and a dunk. From there, UA coach Tommy Lloyd played walk-on forward Jordan Mains in a lineup with Aiken and projected reserves Oumar Ballo, Shane Nowell and Adama Bal.
Another walk-on, guard Ben Ackerley, hit a wildly celebrated 3-pointer to give UA its final 96-50 lead.
In the first half, Mathurin had 1e points to lead Arizona to a 50-31 halftime lead, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and hit 6 of 9 free throws.
The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field overall and scored 20 points off 12 Eastern New Mexico turnovers. The Greyhounds shot just 35.3% from the field in the first half, failing to capitalize on 10 UA turnovers by scoring only nine points off them, and they shot just 22.6% in the second half.
After the Wildcats took a 6-3 lead over the first three minutes, Lloyd inserted Kier andAiken, moving Tubelis to center in a small-ball arrangement that he is expected to use at times this season. Sophomore 7-footer Oumar Ballo entered the game less than two minutes later, while Tubelis came out.
The standout of the Oct. 2 Red-Blue game, Aiken picked up where he left off, with five points in less than his first two minutes on the floor. He putback a missed 3-pointer from Kriisa and then hit a 3 off an Eastern New Mexico turnover.
Kier also made a quick impact, hitting 3 3-pointers within a five-minute span over the middle of the half, while he played point guard and, when Kriisa was in the game, shooting guard.
Lloyd also inserted freshmen wings Shane Nowell and Adama Bal later in the first half, while all 12 scholarship players and four walkons all made appearances.
The Wildcats were playing without sophomore combo guard Pelle Larsson, who is expected to start or play a major role off the bench. Larsson has returned to full practice drills after breaking his foot in August while training with the Swedish national team and remains on track to return for UA’s season opener on Nov. 9 against NAU.