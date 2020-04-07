Arizona Wildcats' Sean Miller says Nico Mannion's NBA future is 'very bright'
Arizona Wildcats' Sean Miller says Nico Mannion's NBA future is 'very bright'

  • Updated
Nico Mannion

Nico Mannion and coach Sean Miller await the decision on the placement of the inbounds pass late in the second half against Gonzaga at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 14, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Arizona coach Sean Miller praised departing point guard Nico Mannion for his focus, playmaking ability and good-natured personality.

Miller also said Mannion has  "very bright" future as an NBA point guard.

Mannion made his departure for the NBA official earlier Tuesday, and later thanked Miller for his words.

