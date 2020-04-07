Arizona Wildcats' Sean Miller says Nico Mannion's NBA future is 'very bright'

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Arizona coach Sean Miller praised departing point guard Nico Mannion for his focus, playmaking ability and good-natured personality.
“Nico’s future as an NBA point guard is very bright! All of us at Arizona wish him nothing but success!”Coach Miller on @niccolomannion#APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/u1hc0PNuCg— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 8, 2020
Mannion made his departure for the NBA official earlier Tuesday, and later thanked Miller for his words.
time to chase a dream.. pic.twitter.com/ff9HksJ8Up— niccolo (@niccolomannion) April 7, 2020
April 8, 2020
