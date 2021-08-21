 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats' selective recruiting strategy leaves out 2022 four-stars Miles Byrd, Milos Uzan
Arizona Wildcats' selective recruiting strategy leaves out 2022 four-stars Miles Byrd, Milos Uzan

Four-star 2022 guards Milos Uzan and Miles Byrd did not list Arizona among their new list of schools, another reflection of a more selective strategy the Wildcats have been following under new coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Arizona staff, which also has been planning with the expectation that NCAA sanctions could limit future scholarships, watched Uzan and Byrd regularly this summer but has not offered them scholarships.

On Friday, Uzan listed a top eight that included Utah, Cal, USC, Creighton, St. Mary's, Oklahoma, ASU and UNLV. 

On Saturday, Bird listed a top eight that included Minnesota, Washington, SDSU, Villanova, St. Mary's, Pacific, Colorado State and Santa Clara. Bird is from Stockton, California and Uzan is from Las Vegas.

So far, Arizona has only offered four scholarships to players in the class of 2022: Guards Jaden Bradley of Rochester, N.Y. and IMG Academy; Shaedon Sharpe of London, Ontario and Glendale Dream City; and Collin Chandler of Farmington, Utah; along with Gilbert forward Dylan Anderson, who has already committed to the Wildcats.

Among 2023 players, Arizona has offered scholarships to Los Angeles-area guard Kylan Boswell and forwards Mookie Cook, of Oregon, and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago area.

