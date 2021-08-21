Arizona Wildcats' selective recruiting strategy leaves out 2022 four-stars Miles Byrd, Milos Uzan

Four-star 2022 guards Milos Uzan and Miles Byrd did not list Arizona among their new list of schools, another reflection of a more selective strategy the Wildcats have been following under new coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Arizona staff, which also has been planning with the expectation that NCAA sanctions could limit future scholarships, watched Uzan and Byrd regularly this summer but has not offered them scholarships.

On Friday, Uzan listed a top eight that included Utah, Cal, USC, Creighton, St. Mary's, Oklahoma, ASU and UNLV.