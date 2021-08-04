Arizona Wildcats set Red-Blue Game for Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

Arizona has set its Oct. 2 Red-Blue Game for 3 p.m. at McKale Center.
The Wildcats officially released their pre-Christmas schedule -- Pac-12 games to be played after then remain to be announced -- though there were no other changes.
Red-Blue game tickets will be on sale via ArizonaWildcats.com starting at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 14, but will not be available for in-person sales at McKale Center until 9 a.m. on Aug. 16. Tickets range from $7 to $15.
While there is no official guidance yet on fan capacity for indoor UA events this season, the school also has been selling season tickets.
It may be worth noting that UA's Nov. 19 game at Las Vegas will likely conflict with UA's 7 p.m. football game at WSU that evening, and that the Nov. 27 game with Sacramento State is to be played the same day as UA's football game at ASU (though the Pac-12 will ensure that the times don't conflict in that case).
The full list of times and TV coverage is TBA. Here's the schedule as it looks now:
Oct. 2 Red Blue Game 3 p.m.
Oct. TBD Closed scrimmage
Nov. 1 Eastern New Mexico (exhibition)
Nov. 9 NAU
Nov 12 Texas-Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 16 North Dakota State (Main Event)
Nov. 19 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State), Las Vegas
Nov. 21 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State), Las Vegas
Nov. 27 Sacramento State
Dec. 2 Washington*
Dec. 5 at Oregon State*
Dec. 8 Wyoming
Dec. 11 at Illinois
Dec. 15 Northern Colorado
Dec. 18 Cal Baptist
Dec. 22 at Tennessee
*Pac-12 games. Remaining 18 Pac-12 games will be played after Christmas and are yet to be announced.