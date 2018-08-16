Best Arizona basketball photos

Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) gets an assist from Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller during the dunk contest before the University of Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue Game on Oct. 14, 2016, at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona announced Thursday its preseason Red Blue Game scrimmage and celebration will start at noon on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Tickets for the Wildcats' annual preseason scrimmage and celebration will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. All seats will be reserved, and priced at $15, $10 and $7.

It will be the first public glimpse at the new-look Wildcats, who return no starters and only five active scholarship players overall from last season's Pac-12 regular-season and tournament champions. UA coach Sean Miller brought in five new players while center Chase Jeter also became eligible after sitting out last season following his transfer from Duke.

UA's new roster has been updated on the school's website.

The Red-Blue Game will come on an otherwise quiet sports weekend on campus. Both the UA football and volleyball teams will be playing out of town: Football at Utah on Oct. 12 while volleyball is at UCLA on Oct. 12 and USC on Oct. 14.

