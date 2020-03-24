Arizona Wildcats show interest in Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz

Arizona is reportedly among the schools showing interest in Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, a sophomore point guard from Charlotte, N.C., who was the Broncos' second-leading scorer last season.
An all-freshman WCC pick as a freshman in 2018-19 while breaking Santa Clara's freshman assists record with 146, Wertz was a key factor in opposing scouting reports as a sophomore this season.
Wertz averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season while posting a 1.6-1 assist-turnover ratio. He also shot 40% from 3-point range.
Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz has heard from Arkansas, Arizona, South Carolina, Butler, Minnesota, Northwestern, Colorado State, amongst others, he told @Stockrisers.Averaged 11.8 points per game on 48% shooting (40% from three).— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 24, 2020
So far, Arizona has shown interest in a number of other "sit-out" and grad transfers. Among them:
Grad transfers
Nate Johnson G Gardner Webb
Mike Smith, G Columbia
Isaiah White F Utah Valley
Justin Turner G Bowling Green
Conventional (or "sit-out) transfers (with waivers often allowing them to play right away)
Jamarius Burton, Fr. G Wichita State
Erik Stevenson, So. F Wichita State
Joshua Morgan Fr. C Long Beach State
Arizona has eight players lined up so far for 2020-21, seven if Brandon Williams does not return, so will likely need at least four or five more players this spring.
