You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats show interest in Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats show interest in Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona is reportedly among the schools showing interest in Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, a sophomore point guard from Charlotte, N.C., who was the Broncos' second-leading scorer last season.

An all-freshman WCC pick as a freshman in 2018-19 while breaking Santa Clara's freshman assists record with 146, Wertz was a key factor in opposing scouting reports as a sophomore this season.

Wertz averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season while posting a 1.6-1 assist-turnover ratio. He also shot 40% from 3-point range.

So far, Arizona has shown interest in a number of other "sit-out" and grad transfers. Among them:

Grad transfers

Nate Johnson G Gardner Webb

Mike Smith, G Columbia

Isaiah White F Utah Valley 

Justin Turner G Bowling Green

Conventional (or "sit-out) transfers (with waivers often allowing them to play right away)

Jamarius Burton, Fr. G Wichita State 

Erik Stevenson, So. F Wichita State

Joshua Morgan Fr. C Long Beach State

Arizona has eight players lined up so far for 2020-21, seven if Brandon Williams does not return, so will likely need at least four or five more players this spring.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News