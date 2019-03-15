Arizona signee Nico Mannion was named one of three finalists for the Gatorade national player of the year award, along with Memphis' James Wiseman and R.J. Hampton of Little Elm, Texas.
Mannion, a star at Phoenix's Pinnacle High School, won his second Arizona Gatorade player of the year after leading Phoenix Pinnacle High School to the Class 6A state championship last month. Mannion averaged 30.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement and character, two areas where Mannion has made an impression.
Despite reclassifying last summer and finishing high school in only three years, Mannion has a 3.66 grade-point average at Pinnacle. He also has volunteered time coaching at youth basketball clinics and by participating in Out of Darkness Walks that benefit mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Gatorade awards a player of the year to all states that sanction high school basketball, incouding one from Washington D.C. Mannion won the last two Arizona player of the year awards; UA sophomore Alex Barcello was named Arizona's Gatorade player of the year in 2014-15 and 2016-17 while playing for Tempe Corona Del Sol High School, and Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot won the award in 2015-16 while playing for Gilbert Christian School.
Mannion signed a letter-of-intent to play for Arizona next season. Of the other finalists, Hampton is an uncommitted junior guard while Wiseman is a senior from Memphis East High School who has signed with Memphis.
Wiseman is rated No. 1 among the class of 2019 by ESPN, while Mannion is No. 8. Hampton is rated No. 6 in the class of 2020.