Nico Mannion and his family were honored at Pinnacle High School on Friday.

 Pinnacle HS basketball Twitter account

Arizona signee Nico Mannion went out in style at senior night at Pinnacle High School, hitting a game-winning runner while dropping a total of 57 points on Chaparral High School.

A five-star guard who was named to the McDonald's All-American Game, Mannion has been averaging 28.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pioneers this season.

He and his family were among the senior players honored at Pinnacle.

Former UA player Joseph Blair was named G League coach of the month for his work with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Milwaukee announced Omar Thielemans' transfer after he initially left Arizona for Wright State.

Silvio De Sousa's guardian isn't pleased with the NCAA after getting the stiffest penalty yet resulting from the federal investigation.

