Arizona signee Nico Mannion went out in style at senior night at Pinnacle High School, hitting a game-winning runner while dropping a total of 57 points on Chaparral High School.
Nico Dropped 57 points & a GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER!! 🔥 @niccolomannion #ballislife pic.twitter.com/kg60OVA7Jn— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2019
A five-star guard who was named to the McDonald's All-American Game, Mannion has been averaging 28.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pioneers this season.
He and his family were among the senior players honored at Pinnacle.
Former UA player Joseph Blair was named G League coach of the month for his work with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Congratulations 🎉to our Head Coach Joseph Blair @Blairplayer for being named #NBAGLeague Coach of the Month! 🐍🔥💯 We are truly proud of you! #RGVVipers @nbagleague #NextLevel #vipersnation #vipers pic.twitter.com/H1Tr4pVNPd— RGV Vipers (@RGVVipers) February 1, 2019
Milwaukee announced Omar Thielemans' transfer after he initially left Arizona for Wright State.
I guess it's time to make it "officially" official.— Milwaukee Men's Basketball (@MKE_MBB) January 29, 2019
Welcome to the program Omar!
🐾🏀💪
Panthers Add Thielemans To Roster At Semester Break https://t.co/7vvkdo0alz pic.twitter.com/DiVXZLu93F
Silvio De Sousa's guardian isn't pleased with the NCAA after getting the stiffest penalty yet resulting from the federal investigation.