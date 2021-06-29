Arizona Wildcats staffer Ken Nakagawa to assist Japan in U19 World Cup play

TCU avoided a postseason ban after the NCAA finished a case involving former assistant coach Corey Barker. Barker was charged with taking $6,000 from agent Christian Dawkins as part of the federal investigation into college basketball, but the NCAA ruled the case was only a "Level I mitigated" case for the school and a "Level I aggravated" for Barker.

That meant the penalty matrix did not mandate a postseason ban for Barker but it did allow the NCAA to issue a five-year show-cause penalty for Barker. That's a potential issue immediately, since Barker is now coaching at New Mexico State.

UA's pending infractions case is different in that then-UA assistant coach Bookr Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes as part of the same scheme and that was only one of four Level I charges against Arizona's basketball program. In addition, UA's case is being handled by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which has yet to finish any cases.