Arizona Wildcats start off at No. 3 in NCAA's first NET ratings of season

Arizona was placed at No. 3 in the NCAA's first NET rankings of the season, behind only Purdue and LSU.

That puts UA coach Tommy Lloyd five spots above his old program, Gonzaga, and four spots ahead of another undefeated Pac-12 team, USC.

The Wildcats (7-0) also could move up slightly from their No. 11 ranking when the AP Top 25 poll is released later Monday morning and Bennedict Mathurin is a candidate to win the Pac-12's Player of the Week award Monday afternoon.

