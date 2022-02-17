Arizona Wildcats start slow again, take 44-42 halftime lead over last-place Oregon State

First-place Arizona led last-place Oregon State just 44-42 at halftime in a late Thursday afternoon game at McKale Center.

The Wildcats shot 51.6% for the half but OSU hit 45.7% and made 6 of 13, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half by Warith Alatishe.

Bennedict Mathurin led UA with 12 points while Azuolas Tubelis added 10. Jarod Lucas led OSU with eight points and four rebounds while hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers.

OSU held a 30-27 lead after Roman Silva scored inside off an offensive rebound but the Wildcats quickly rattled off three straight baskets: A putback from Tubelis, a layup by Mathurin and a dunk from Tubelis after Dalen Terry rebounded an OSU missed shot and dished to Tubelis in transition.

The Wildcats went on to lead by up to nine points late in the half but the Beavers scored the final five of the half, getting the a 3-pointer from Alatishe with two seconds left before the halftime buzzer.

With 3:50 left in the half, Oumar Ballo was helped into the locker room after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury but returned to the bench and went back into the game with 1:06 left in the half.