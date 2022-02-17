Arizona Wildcats start slow again, take 44-42 halftime lead over last-place Oregon State

First-place Arizona led last-place Oregon State just 44-42 at halftime in a late Thursday afternoon game at McKale Center.
The Wildcats shot 51.6% for the half but OSU hit 45.7% and made 6 of 13, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half by Warith Alatishe.
Bennedict Mathurin led UA with 12 points while Azuolas Tubelis added 10. Jarod Lucas led OSU with eight points and four rebounds while hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers.
OSU held a 30-27 lead after Roman Silva scored inside off an offensive rebound but the Wildcats quickly rattled off three straight baskets: A putback from Tubelis, a layup by Mathurin and a dunk from Tubelis after Dalen Terry rebounded an OSU missed shot and dished to Tubelis in transition.
The Wildcats went on to lead by up to nine points late in the half but the Beavers scored the final five of the half, getting the a 3-pointer from Alatishe with two seconds left before the halftime buzzer.
With 3:50 left in the half, Oumar Ballo was helped into the locker room after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury but returned to the bench and went back into the game with 1:06 left in the half.
The Beavers hit 5 of 8 3-pointers through the first 10 minutes of the game to stay within one possession of the Wildcats and take three one-point leads midway through the half.
Dalen Terry scored twice to erase the first two leads, but then Maurice Calloo went in for a layup to give OSU a 26-25 lead entering the third media timeout with 7:28 left in the half.
After the timeout, Calloo dunked to give the Beavers a 28-25 lead.
Earlier in the half, UA took leads of up to five points, going ahead 17-12 when Mathurin hit a pair of free throws
