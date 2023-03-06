Arizona remained at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Wildcats appear to be hovering between a No. 2 and No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed heading into the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats, who will open Pac-12 Tournament play on Thursday against either Stanford or Utah, beat USC but lost to UCLA to finish out the regular-season portion of conference play.

ESPN's Bracketology had UA a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, starting in Sacramento against automatic qualifier Eastern Washington (although that isn't possible now, since Tommy Lloyd's son and NAU upset the Eagles on Sunday). CBS Bracketlogoy has UA the No. 3 seed in the East, starting in Orlando against Furman.

The Bracket Matrix, a compilation of bracket projections, has UA as the eighth team on the overall seed line to indicate they are just barely in the No. 2 seed range.

CBS' predictions are along the lines of the theory that especially if the Wildcats lose Thursday, they appear in danger of being sent to Orlando or another pod more distant than Denver or Sacramento because they could fall below UCLA and Gonzaga on the overall seed line.

In that case, UCLA and Gonzaga could be assigned to lead the two four-team pods into Sacramento, while the Denver and Des Moines pods could be topped by a number of teams from Texas and the Midwest that rate higher than Arizona.

The computer metrics have UA in a range that would suggest a No. 3 seed: Torvik has UA at No. 9, Sagarin has the Wildcats at No. 10, while the NET, Kenpom and EvanMiya all have UA at 11,

In the AP poll, UCLA moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 after sweeping ASU and UA to win the Pac-12 title by four games. Among the other teams UA has faced this season, Tennessee dropped from No. 12 to No. 17, Indiana dropped from 15 to 19 and San Diego State dropped from 18 to 20 while Creighton stayed at 24.