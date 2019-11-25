With few ranked teams losing over the past week, Arizona stayed at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday.
The Wildcats are 6-0 after beating South Dakota State and Long Beach State last week.
Of their upcoming opponents, Gonzaga was ranked No. 8, Oregon 11, Baylor 19, Colorado 21 and Washington 23.
FWIW, I moved Arizona up one spot to No. 19 on my ballot while dropping Villanova from 14 to 20 after it lost to Baylor, which I have at 16.
Lorenzo Romar's Pepperdine Waves are 3-3 after losing to undefeated Sacramento State on Saturday. The Wildcats and Waves will meet in the Wooden Legacy late game Thursday at 9 p.m. in Anaheim.
Arizona's Nico Mannion was nominated for Pac-12 freshman of the week, afer averaging 18 points and six rebounds in the Wildcats' two wins. However, USC's Onyeka Okongwu averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in the Trojans' win over Pepperdine and loss to Temple.
The conference's weekly awards are typically announced in the early afternoon on Mondays.