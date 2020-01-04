Arizona Wildcats' Stone Gettings cleared to play without mask vs ASU

Stone Gettings goes through early warmups before Arizona's Pac-12 opener with ASU.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

Reserve forward Stone Gettings has been cleared to play without a mask Saturday in the Arizona Wildcats' Pac-12 opener against ASU.

The Sun Devils, meanwhile, will have big man Romello White available after he sprained an ankle on Dec. 28 against Texas Southern.

Gettings suffered a concussion and fractured bone near his eye socket in a collision during UA's win over Penn on Nov. 29. He sat out nearly a month with the injuries and then returned to join the Wildcats for practices after they returned from Christmas break.

Gettings has had to wear a mask for practices this week but was cleared in time Saturday so he won't have to wear it for ASU.

