Arizona Wildcats take 40-30 halftime lead over Oregon State

Josh Green had 13 points, including a pair of electrifying dunks, to lead Arizona to a 40-30 halftime lead over Oregon State on Thursday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats shot just 37.1% from the field against Oregon State’s zone defense but held the Beavers to 37.9% while scoring 15 points off 13 Beaver turnovers.
Just when Arizona nearly took a double-digit lead midway through the half, getting a 3-pointer from Stone Gettings to make it 24-15, the Beavers cut it to 26-20 after an unguarded 3-pointer from OSU’s Jerod Lucas.
Before and during an ensuing media timeout, UA coach Sean Miller became demonstratively upset, and a clipboard slammed to the floor in the UA’s huddle. Afrer the timeout Miller also threw a towel on the floor.
But UA went on a 7-0 run to take a 35-22 lead with four minutes left in the half, and after another brief OSU surge, took a double-digit halftime lead after a 3-pointer from Zeke Nnaji.
After missing its first three shots, Arizona went on a 10-0 run that was punctuated by Green’s coast-to-coast dunk after he stole a pass from Ethan Thompson.
Green later had another fast-break dunk and a 3-pointer from the right wing to help UA build up a 19-8 lead with 12:03 remaining in the first half before the Beavers closed within six after a 3 from Thompson and a second-chance basket from Tinkle.
The Wildcats on Saturday will host Oregon, which is playing ASU on Thursday.