Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting to help the Arizona Wildcats cope with San Jose State’s zone defense and take a 39-17 halftime lead.
Facing a fulltime matchup zone defense, the Wildcats fell into a slower pace than during their 90-69 win over Illinois on Sunday but managed often to get the ball inside to Nnaji. When they did, the move never failed.
Nnaji had UA’s first six points of the game and later added a layup and a 15-footer when UA built double-digit leads late in the second half.
Good teamwork also helped the Wildcats. They had 14 assists for their 16 made field goals, and shot of 48.5 percent from the field for the first half.
Defensively, the Wildcats held SJSU to 21.2 percent shooting, though the Spartans missed badly on some relatively open looks they had at the basket. SJSU also held its own on the boards, collecting nine of their first-half misses into offensive rebounds and scoring five points off them.
Over the first eight minutes of the game, San Jose State shot just 4 of 15 from the field but picked up six of those 11 misses. Still, UA took a 17-10 lead at that point.
The Wildcats are playing their first game with sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive, who was in position to start at shooting guard when he was suspended before the Wildcats' Nov. 1 exhibition game against Chico State, and he also missed Arizona's first two exhibition games.
Doutrive entered seven minutes into Thursdays’ game and was greeted with warm cheers, taking his latest step in an up-and-down UA career so far.
After averaging 11.0 minutes in 26 games last season, Doutrive's guardian announced he would transfer last spring but a month later Doutrive said he was staying. He then reported to the Wildcats in July and showed considerable improvement into the all, twice winning the team’s weekly gold jersey award as the most productive player in practice and starring in the Sept. 27 Red-Blue Game.
While UA coach Sean Miller had referred to Doutrive as a starter last month, he has started Dylan Smith at shooting guard since Doutrive was suspended.
The Wildcats are expected to face a much tougher test on Sunday at McKale Center against New Mexico State.