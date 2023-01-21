Arizona Wildcats take 26-23 halftime lead over UCLA in defensive battle at McKale Center

No. 11 Arizona held fifth-ranked UCLA to just 28.1% shooting while taking a 26-23 halftime lead over the Bruins in a defensive slugfest at McKale Center on Saturday.

Arizona shot just 30.4% and was outrebounded 23-17 but gained a significant edge at the free throw line. UA shot 10 of 12 free throws while UCLA took just six free throws and hit only four of them.

Oumar Ballo had 12 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats while Jaylen Clark led UCLA with 10 points and six rebounds.

The game took on a physical, defensive tone immediately. UCLA took an early 7-2 lead after a 3-pointer and two free throws early from Clark while Arizona had two turnovers on its first five possessions.

But UA pulled within 14-13 when Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer midway through the half and tied it at 16 when Adem Bona fouled Ballo – and Clark was whistled for a technical in the aftermath. Kriisa made the single technical free throw while Ballo hit two, tying the game at 16.

While UCLA led the vast majority of the half, Courtney Ramey gave UA a brief 21-20 lead with 3:39 left before Jaime Jaquez scored inside for UCLA. But the Wildcats took the lead back again after Ballo hit 1 of 2 free throws and Larsson made a layup on the break to make it 24-22 and the Wildcats took the lead into halftime.

Before the game, ESPN’s GameDay show featured analyst Jay Bilas speaking remotely from McKale in front of mostly UA students. The game also featured heavy police and security presence after the teams played in a heated atmosphere last season at McKale, with UCLA player Mac Etienne receiving a misdemeanor charge after a video showed him spitting into the crowd.

Etienne, who was redshirting last season, played five minutes in the first half.