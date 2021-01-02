Arizona Wildcats take 29-27 lead over Washington State Cougars at halftime in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – Bennedict Mathurin had nine first-half points off the bench to help poor-shooting Arizona still manage a 29-27 halftime lead over Washington State on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum.
Mathurin hit 4 of 5 shots, including an alley-oop dunk off a pass from James Akinjo, though the Wildcats shot just 27.6% overall from the field and hit only 2 of 9 3-pointers. Often the Wildcats’ hottest shooter this season, Jemarl Baker was 0 for 6, while Akinjo was 0 for 4 before hitting his final two shots and Azuolas Tubelis just 1 of 4 inside during the first half.
The Wildcats were also plagued with foul trouble, with all four of their post players picking up at least two fouls each.
But the Wildcats held WSU to just 27.6% shooting, with Isaac Bonton hitting only 1 of 5 3-pointers he took, and took a lead in the final seconds of a half they previously trailed throughout thanks to free throw opportunities.
The Wildcats trailed 22-14 when Bonton hit his lone 3 with 5:59 left but Akinjo hit a 3-pointer, then hit one of two free throws and another jumper to help UA pull within 24-22 with 2:55 left.
Two free throws from Jordan Brown with 2:25 remaining tied the game at 24 before a layup from WSU center Dishon Jackson gave the Cougars a two-point lead entering the final minute of the half. Brown then hit one of two free throws to make it 26-25 and Tony Miller drew a foul from Christian Koloko under the basket, but missed both ensuing free throws.
That gave UA a final play and Akinjo drove inside during the final seconds, drawing a foul from Miller while Mathurin was called for a foul -- and WSU coach Kyle Smith was assessed a technical.
Baker hit two technical free throws while Akinjo hit two others to give the Wildcats a 29-26 lead and WSU's Miller hit 1 of 2 on the other end for the final halftime margin.
In a physical first half in which both teams shot under 30% for the first 12 minutes, Arizona tied the score twice but never could take a lead until the final seconds. Washington State missed its first seven 3-pointers but w went ahead 16-9 after Andrej Jakimovski finally hit one with 10:26 left.
However, the Wildcats later pulled within 17-13 when Akinjo hit Mathurin with his alley-oop pas,, prompting the Wildcats’ bench to jump out of their distanced seats on the other end of the floor when Mathurin slammed it in.
All four of the Wildcats’ post players ran into foul trouble in the first half,with Koloko committing three fouls, prompting UA coach Sean Miller to go with four smaller players at times.
The Cougars entered the game 8-0 but they have not left Beasley Coliseum yet this season, with only one previous Pac-12 game, a four-point win over Oregon State on Dec. 2.
Arizona was 8-1 and 2-1, suggesting that the Wildcats could enter the national rankings Monday if they sweep the week with wins over Colorado, Washington and WSU.