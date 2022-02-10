 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats take 33-20 halftime lead, hold Washington State to just 26.5% shooting
alert top story editor's pick
ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arizona Wildcats take 33-20 halftime lead, hold Washington State to just 26.5% shooting

Arizona center Christian Koloko passes around Washington State forward Efe Abogidi during Thursday's first half.

 Geoff Crimmins, Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State entered Thursday as the Pac-12’s most efficient defensive team, but the Arizona Wildcats appeared more suited to the role in the first half Thursday.

While taking a 33-20 halftime lead over the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum, Arizona held WSU to just 26.5% shooting and 0 for 12 from 3-point range.

Arizona shot 42.9% on the other end, with Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis each scoring eight points.

The Wildcats never trailed the Cougars in the first half, though the game was tied twice, the last at 10-10 when Michael Flowers scored inside for WSU.

But Oumar Ballo made a hook shot in the paint just 15 seconds later and the Wildcats went on to build a 29-16 lead with 5:46 left in the half after Kerr Kriisa made two straight 3-point shots.

At that point, WSU was shooting just 25.9% from the field while Arizona was hitting 52.4%.

The Wildcats have won their last nine games against WSU in Pullman, though they needed double overtime last season to pull out an 86-82 win.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News