Arizona Wildcats take 33-20 halftime lead, hold Washington State to just 26.5% shooting

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State entered Thursday as the Pac-12’s most efficient defensive team, but the Arizona Wildcats appeared more suited to the role in the first half Thursday.

While taking a 33-20 halftime lead over the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum, Arizona held WSU to just 26.5% shooting and 0 for 12 from 3-point range.

Arizona shot 42.9% on the other end, with Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis each scoring eight points.

The Wildcats never trailed the Cougars in the first half, though the game was tied twice, the last at 10-10 when Michael Flowers scored inside for WSU.

But Oumar Ballo made a hook shot in the paint just 15 seconds later and the Wildcats went on to build a 29-16 lead with 5:46 left in the half after Kerr Kriisa made two straight 3-point shots.

At that point, WSU was shooting just 25.9% from the field while Arizona was hitting 52.4%.

The Wildcats have won their last nine games against WSU in Pullman, though they needed double overtime last season to pull out an 86-82 win.

