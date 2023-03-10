LAS VEGAS – Arizona shot 50% from the field and held ASU to just 29.4% in the first half to take a 35-28 halftime lead over the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats outscored ASU 18-6 in the paint, with big men Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo each scoring six points while Pelle Larsson, Cedric Henderson and Kylan Boswell also all added six points from the perimeter.

Meanwhile, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa returned from a shoulder injury suffered Thursday against Stanford. Kriisa was only 1 for 4 from the field but had three assists without a turnover in 15 minutes.

Kriisa said he “kind of dislocated” his right shoulder during contact with Stanford’s Brandon Angel during the second half of the Wildcats’ quarterfinal win on Thursday but vowed to be “100%” for Friday’s game. He went through warmups fully, spending an extended time shooting free throws, and hit the first shot of Friday's game.

Kriisa opened by lofting a floater with the help of his sore right shoulder, while UA made 5 of 6 field goals to open the game and take a 10-5 lead at the first media timeout. Tubelis hit three baskets during the first four minutes while Oumar Ballo dunked.