Arizona Wildcats take 36-32 halftime lead over Washington State in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – Kerr Kriisa scored nine points on three 3-pointers in the first half while Azuolas Tubelis had 10 points to help Arizona take a 36-32 halftime lead over Washington State on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Wildcats shot 50% from the field and held WSU to just 34.5%, including a 1-for-9 mark from 3-point range. However, the Cougars made up some of the ground by going 11 for 11 from the free throw line, while UA took only six trips to the line and missed half of their six free throws.

Arizona raced to a 6-0 start, with Ballo drawing a foul on their first possession and hitting the first of two free throws, while Tubelis scored inside and Kriisa hitting his first 3-pointer.

Though two dunks, one with an and-one free throw, from Mouhamed Gueye cut the Wildcats’ lead to 6-5. But UA never trailed in the first half though the Cougars brought it within four points in the final minutes and when Justin Powell hit a layup just before the halftime buzzer.

Earlier in the half, the Wildcats took their biggest lead, 21-9, when Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer with 11:12 remaining. With four minutes left, UA led 30-23, having made 5 of 9 3-pointers while WSU hit just 1 of 7.

The Wildcats (17-3 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12) are trying to avenge a 74-61 loss to WSU at McKale Center on Jan. 7 and stay competitive in the Pac-12 race. Washington State entered the game at 9-12 and 4-6.