Arizona Wildcats take 37-22 halftime lead over Cal Bears

Jordan Brown scored 11 points and Bennedict Mathurin added another eight while Arizona took a 37-22 halftime lead over California on Saturday at McKale Center.
Brown shot 5 of 7 inside for Arizona while Mathurin collected his points inside and out as the Wildcats stayed comfortably ahead of the struggling Bears.
Cal shot just 30.0% from the field and had nine turnovers that led to nine Arizona points. The Wildcats shot 53.6% from the field and outrebounded Cal 16-12.
The Bears stayed somewhat in the game because guard Matt Bradley scored 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting while making 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Arizona took early leads of 10-2 and 19-7 while Cal struggled to shoot or take care of the ball. The Bears didn’t score until Bradley hit a 14-foot baseline jumper with 14:32 to go and missed all their other six field goals through the first eight minutes, when Cal also had six turnovers that led to five UA points.
A layup and 3-pointer from Mathurin gave UA its biggest lead of the half, 32-17, with 2:01 left before Bradley hit a 3 to pull the Bears within 14.
Arizona has all its players on hand, though injured freshman forward Daniel Batcho has not been on the team bench. UA has been working Batcho back in practice from a preseason knee injury but he was expected to only have a limited role if he returned later this season.