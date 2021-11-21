Arizona Wildcats take 37-29 halftime lead over No. 4 Michigan Wolverines in Las Vegas

Arizona powered inside to hit 15 of 25 two-pointers, including several flashy dunks from the left baseline, while taking a 37-29 halftime lead over Michigan in the championship game of the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.
The Wildcats, with a balanced attack that included eight points, two rebounds and a block from center Christian Koloko, also kept Michigan from hitting a single of its seven 3-pointers and helped force 10 Wolverine turnovers.
Arizona barely outshot Michigan overall from the field, 44.7% to 44.3% and was outrebounded 21-15 but the Wildcats had three more second chance points and scored eight points off Michigan's 12 turnovers.
Trailing 20-19 with eight minutes left, Arizona rattled off eight straight points, capped by a dramatic alley-oop dunk by Koloko off a short loft from Bennedict Mathurin, who had penetrated well into the lane. Koloko had earlier scored on a hook shot while Azuolas Tubelis added a rebound basket.
Then, after Michigan’s Eli Brooks hit a jumper, Arizona’s Dalen Terry came back with a 3-point to put UA ahead 30-23 with four minutes left.
After Michigan jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, Koloko’s 17th block of the season led to the Wildcats’ first lead: He blocked a layup attempt from preseason all-American center Hunter Dickinson, with Terry picking up the rebound and lofting it to Bennedict Mathurin over the hoop, with Mathurin throwing in a dunk that gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Both teams defended each other well from the 3-point line over the middle of the half while exchanging leads. The Wildcats also picked up two offensive fouls on the Wolverines, one when Kerr Kriisa positioned himself to get bowled over in the lane by Michigan’s Frankie Collins.