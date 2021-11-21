Arizona Wildcats take 37-29 halftime lead over No. 4 Michigan Wolverines in Las Vegas

Arizona powered inside to hit 15 of 25 two-pointers, including several flashy dunks from the left baseline, while taking a 37-29 halftime lead over Michigan in the championship game of the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats, with a balanced attack that included eight points, two rebounds and a block from center Christian Koloko, also kept Michigan from hitting a single of its seven 3-pointers and helped force 10 Wolverine turnovers.

Arizona barely outshot Michigan overall from the field, 44.7% to 44.3% and was outrebounded 21-15 but the Wildcats had three more second chance points and scored eight points off Michigan's 12 turnovers.

Trailing 20-19 with eight minutes left, Arizona rattled off eight straight points, capped by a dramatic alley-oop dunk by Koloko off a short loft from Bennedict Mathurin, who had penetrated well into the lane. Koloko had earlier scored on a hook shot while Azuolas Tubelis added a rebound basket.

Then, after Michigan’s Eli Brooks hit a jumper, Arizona’s Dalen Terry came back with a 3-point to put UA ahead 30-23 with four minutes left.