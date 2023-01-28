Arizona Wildcats take 38-36 halftime lead over Washington Huskies in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo both scored in double figures, while guard Kerr Kriisa hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first half Saturday to help Arizona take a 38-36 halftime lead over Washington at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Tubelis had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting while Ballo added 10 points while hitting 4 of 4 shots from the field. The Wildcats shot 51.9% overall.

Washington made 41.7% of its shots from the field and outrebounded Arizona 19-15.

While the Wildcats trailed by up to 14 points early in their 70-67 win over Washington earlier this month at McKale Center, they didn’t fall into nearly as big a hole Saturday.

Washington led most of the half and took leads of up to nine points, leading 23-14 after Brooks converted a three-point play with 12:38 left in the half. But Arizona stayed within two possessions for most of the first half.