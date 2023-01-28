 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats take 38-36 halftime lead over Washington Huskies in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo both scored in double figures, while guard Kerr Kriisa hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first half Saturday to help Arizona take a 38-36 halftime lead over Washington at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Tubelis had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting while Ballo added 10 points while hitting 4 of 4 shots from the field. The Wildcats shot 51.9% overall.

Washington made 41.7% of its shots from the field and outrebounded Arizona 19-15.

While the Wildcats trailed by up to 14 points early in their 70-67 win over Washington earlier this month at McKale Center, they didn’t fall into nearly as big a hole Saturday.

Washington led most of the half and took leads of up to nine points, leading 23-14 after Brooks converted a three-point play with 12:38 left in the half. But Arizona stayed within two possessions for most of the first half.

People are also reading…

The Wildcats entered Saturday’s game at 18-3 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12, while Washington was 13-9 and 5-6.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News