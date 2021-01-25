Arizona Wildcats beat ASU again, 80-67, although Bennedict Mathurin sprains ankle

After Arizona edged ASU by two points on Thursday, ASU coach Bobby Hurley said the Sun Devils “deserved” to beat the Wildcats after a controversial no-call in the final seconds.
He had no such argument Monday. The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the rematch and didn’t face a serious challenge until the final minutes of their 80-67 win, while they were playing without starting wing Bennedict Mathurin because of a sprained left ankle he suffered late in the first half.
Arizona announced during the second half that immediate X-rays taken on Mathurin were negative but that he sprained the ankle. Mathurin had landed awkwardly after defending ASU's Remy Martin next to the basket with 1:51 left in the first half, and grabbed his ankle after he fell to the floor.
Mathurin returned to try to run some sprints during the Wildcats' warmups before the second half began but then left the floor when it was apparent he would not be able to play and went for an on-site X-ray.
Without Mathurin in the second half, Arizona started Dalen Terry at small forward and continued to hold leads in the 20s until the Sun Devils gradually turned it into a game over the final 10 minutes.
Azuolas Tubelis, the late hero with a blocked shot and game-winning tip-in over the final eight seconds of UA’s 84-82 win over ASU on Thursday, posted his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Guard Terrell Brown had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists, while James Akinjo had 14 points and six assists.
Jalen Graham led ASU with 14 points and 11 rebounds but UA outrebounded ASU 39-29 overall.
The win moved Arizona to 12-3 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12, heading into another 9 p.m. game on Thursday against Stanford. ASU dropped to 4-8 and 1-5 in the Pac-12, despite being picked to finish second in the league’s preseason poll.
The Sun Devils did make it interesting, however.
Jalen House scored for ASU after an offensive foul by Tubelis with 9:09 left to cut UA's lead under 20 for the first time in the second half, and ASU kept going.
With 7:21 left, freshman wing Josh Christopher, who had been 0 for 7 from the field before that point, celebrated notably after dunking over UA’s Ira Lee for his first made basket even as ASU still trailed 62-43.
ASU went on to cut it all the way to single digits, 71-62 after Martin hit 3s on two straight ASU possessions but after Dalen Terry hit 1 of 2 free throws to give UA a 10-point lead, Akinjo stole the ball from Martin and then was fouled o a shot four seconds later, hitting both free throws.
UA led 76-62 at that point with 1:59 left and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.
In the first half, Martin and the Sun Devils had a miserable time of it in the first half, with Arizona keeping the Sun Devils scoreless for nearly seven minutes and taking a 40-18 halftime lead.
The Wildcats, who edged the Sun Devils 84-82 in Tempe on Thursday, shot 56.0% from the field in the first half and held ASU to just 22.9% while the Sun Devils missed all but one of their 13 3-pointers. UA also outrebounded ASU 23-16 before halftime.
Tubelis had eight points and eight rebounds in the half to lead UA while Mathurin added eight points and seven rebounds. Terrell Brown added nine points and two assists.
The Sun Devils opened the game by going 0 for 12 from the field before Marcus Bagley finally drove inside for a layup with 13:16 left in the half. ASU went on to miss two more shots, with UA going ahead 15-2 after a three-point play from Jordan Brown, before Alonzo Verge scored to make it 15-4 with 12 minutes left.
Not much changed over the next five minutes, with Arizona taking a 25-6 lead while ASU was just 3 for 24 combined through a timeout with 7:09 left in the half.
Meanwhile, Martin’s bid for individual revenge also fell flat initially. Martin, who was denied a foul call on his would-be game winner on Thursday at ASU, went 0 for 4 from the field and missed all three threes he took over the first 12 minutes.
For the half, Martin was 1 for 7 overall and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
During UA’s initial 12-0 outburst at the beginning of the game, Martin had a layup attempt blocked by Christian Koloko, leading to a lauyup by Mathurin while he also missed a 3 that turned into a fast-break layup by Tubelis.
Martin did not score until hitting a 3 with 4:41 left in the half, but UA still led 32-11 at that point.
Martin wound up being the game’s leading scorer, with 21 points after adding 18 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for ASU to get revenge. Unless he returns next season, Martin finished his career 3-5 against the Wildcats.
