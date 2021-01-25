Arizona Wildcats beat ASU again, 80-67, although Bennedict Mathurin sprains ankle

After Arizona edged ASU by two points on Thursday, ASU coach Bobby Hurley said the Sun Devils “deserved” to beat the Wildcats after a controversial no-call in the final seconds.

He had no such argument Monday. The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the rematch and didn’t face a serious challenge until the final minutes of their 80-67 win, while they were playing without starting wing Bennedict Mathurin because of a sprained left ankle he suffered late in the first half.

Arizona announced during the second half that immediate X-rays taken on Mathurin were negative but that he sprained the ankle. Mathurin had landed awkwardly after defending ASU's Remy Martin next to the basket with 1:51 left in the first half, and grabbed his ankle after he fell to the floor.

Mathurin returned to try to run some sprints during the Wildcats' warmups before the second half began but then left the floor when it was apparent he would not be able to play and went for an on-site X-ray.

Without Mathurin in the second half, Arizona started Dalen Terry at small forward and continued to hold leads in the 20s until the Sun Devils gradually turned it into a game over the final 10 minutes.