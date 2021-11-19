Arizona Wildcats take 40-33 halftime lead over Wichita State in Las Vegas Main Event

LAS VEGAS -- Bennedict Mathurin had 17 points and Arizona held Wichita State to 37.1% shooting while the Wildcats took a 40-33 halftime lead over the Shockers on Friday night in a Main Event game at T-Mobile Arena.

Azuolas Tubelis added nine points and Kerr Kriisa had four assists for Arizona, which shot 56.0% and had a characteristic 10 assists on its 14 made field goals.

Wichita State hit just 4 of 15 3-point shots and was shooting about 30% overall through the first 15 minutes of the game, the Wildcats took leads of up to 14 points.

But after Mathurin hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 34-20 lead with 5:09 to go, Wichita State then pulled off an 8-0 run to cut it to 34-28, getting two shots inside from reserve forward Monzy Jackson and a second-chance jumper by Kenny Pohto, whose first attempt was blocked by Tubelis.

The Wildcats kept the Shockers to just 3-for-12 shooting over the first eight minutes of the game, taking a 15-8 lead after center Oumar Ballo dunked and Justin Kier raced through the Wichita State defense for a layup.