Arizona Wildcats take 40-33 halftime lead over Wichita State in Las Vegas Main Event

LAS VEGAS -- Bennedict Mathurin had 17 points and Arizona held Wichita State to 37.1% shooting while the Wildcats took a 40-33 halftime lead over the Shockers on Friday night in a Main Event game at T-Mobile Arena.
Azuolas Tubelis added nine points and Kerr Kriisa had four assists for Arizona, which shot 56.0% and had a characteristic 10 assists on its 14 made field goals.
Wichita State hit just 4 of 15 3-point shots and was shooting about 30% overall through the first 15 minutes of the game, the Wildcats took leads of up to 14 points.
But after Mathurin hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 34-20 lead with 5:09 to go, Wichita State then pulled off an 8-0 run to cut it to 34-28, getting two shots inside from reserve forward Monzy Jackson and a second-chance jumper by Kenny Pohto, whose first attempt was blocked by Tubelis.
The Wildcats kept the Shockers to just 3-for-12 shooting over the first eight minutes of the game, taking a 15-8 lead after center Oumar Ballo dunked and Justin Kier raced through the Wichita State defense for a layup.
Arizona did get a brief scare, however, when guard Pelle Larsson fell to the floor under the basket – and the 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo fell on his right leg. Larsson grabbed the knee in pain and briefly stayed on the ground but continued to play.
Later in the half, Larsson’s head ran into Kriisa's shoulder under the basket and again Larsson stayed on the floor, with blood having to be cleaned off the area where he fell afterward.
Larsson had been playing more in the first half after starter Dalen Terry picked up two quick fouls at the start of the game.
The winner of Friday's game on Sunday will face the winner of a game between UNLV and Michigan to be played later Friday, while the losers will also pair up for a consolation game late Sunday night.
