Arizona Wildcats take 40-36 lead over ASU after falling behind 14-1 early

TEMPE – Arizona fell behind 14-1 early but considerably outshot and outrebounded the Sun Devils to take a 40-36 halftime lead at Desert Financial Arena.

The Wildcats shot 53.3% from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers, while ASU shot 40.6% overall. The Sun Devils hit 6 of 12 3s but the Wildcats outrebounded them 25-12, scoring eight second-chance points off their seven offensive rebounds.

It didn't start out that way, however. The Wildcats struggled to shoot and take care of the ball early, with ASU scoring 16 points off UA’s seven turnovers through the first 12 minutes before UA tied the game after nine minutes and kept it close from there.

Pelle Larsson helped the Wildcats finish the half on a roll, with a 3-pointer and a layup that gave UA a 36-31 lead with 1:59 left.

Larsson had 10 points for UA in the half, while Oumar Ballo had seven points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Marreon Jackson led ASU with seven points and three assists.