Arizona Wildcats take 40-36 lead over ASU after falling behind 14-1 early

TEMPE – Arizona fell behind 14-1 early but considerably outshot and outrebounded the Sun Devils to take a 40-36 halftime lead at Desert Financial Arena.
The Wildcats shot 53.3% from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers, while ASU shot 40.6% overall. The Sun Devils hit 6 of 12 3s but the Wildcats outrebounded them 25-12, scoring eight second-chance points off their seven offensive rebounds.
It didn't start out that way, however. The Wildcats struggled to shoot and take care of the ball early, with ASU scoring 16 points off UA’s seven turnovers through the first 12 minutes before UA tied the game after nine minutes and kept it close from there.
Pelle Larsson helped the Wildcats finish the half on a roll, with a 3-pointer and a layup that gave UA a 36-31 lead with 1:59 left.
Larsson had 10 points for UA in the half, while Oumar Ballo had seven points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Marreon Jackson led ASU with seven points and three assists.
The Sun Devils raced to a 9-0 run with 3-pointers from Jay Health, Alonzo Gaffney and DJ Horne and, after Bennedict Mathurin made one of two free throws with 17:26 left for Arizona’s first score, moved all the way to 14-1 after a basket from Jalen Graham and another 3 from Horne.
ASU also kept the Wildcats without a field goal through the first three minutes, prompting a timeout by UA coach Tommy Lloyd. At that point, the Wildcats had missed all three shots and committed three turnovers.
Arizona didn’t score from the field until Dalen Terry drove the left baseline for a dunk with 16:36 left in the half. But after ASU went ahead 16-3, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Mathurin to pull within two points with 13 minutes left in the half and the Wildcats pulled into a tie at 19 with 11 minutes left after Ballo scored inside.
Monday’s game is a makeup of a scheduled Jan. 8 game at Tempe that was postponed because of the Sun Devils’ COVID issues. Arizona beat ASU 67-56 in a regularly scheduled game on Jan. 29 at McKale Center, where both teams shot slightly below 33%.
After Monday's game, the Wildcats are scheduled to bus immediately home but will leave Wednesday to prepare to play at Washington State on Thursday. The Cougars (14-7, 7-3) have won five straight games.
