Arizona Wildcats take 42-30 halftime lead over UCLA at McKale Center

For a half at least on Thursday evening, Arizona flipped the script of its 16-point loss at UCLA last week
The Wildcats took a 42-30 halftime lead over UCLA at McKale Center while shooting 60% from the field and holding the Bruins to 33.3% overall shooting and just 1 of 9 3-pointers.
During UA's 75-59 loss to UCLA on Jan. 25 at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins shot 50% while holding the Wildcats to 32.2%.
Moreover, while UA point guard Kerr Kriisa was 0 for 12 from the field at UCLA last week, he scored 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting in the first half Thursday while dishing four assists.
Azuolas Tubelis added 10 points for Arizona while Bennedict Mathurin had six points and five rebounds.
Jules Bernard led UCLA with 12 points. The Bruins gave up only three turnovers but the Wildcats outrebounded them 23-15 to help keep up UA's preferred uptempo pace.
Tubelis appeared in better shape after a sprained ankle limited him last week at UCLA, while the Bruins returned forward Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and guard Johnny Juzang (COVID protocols).
The Wildcats took leads of up to 17 points after going on a 12-0 run midway through the first half that put them in control.
During the run, which put UA ahead 28-14 lead with 8:56 left in the half, Mathurin scored a three-point play after he was fouled on a shot he took in the paint, while Christian Koloko dunked off an inbounds play.
Then Kriisa drew the loudest cheers of the early portions of the game when he sunk a 3-pointer, and Justin Kier then sank another 3 before UCLA’s Jules Bernard ended the Wildcats's run with a 3 in the left corner, leaving the game at 28-17 with 8:28 left.
The Wildcats went inside early and often to Tubelis, who scored eight points over the first six minutes of the game, giving UA a 13-10 lead with 14:34 left in the first half.
Guard Dalen Terry, who shot 0 for 5 at UCLA last week, also dished assists to Oumar Ballo and Tubelis inside while later stepping back for a corner 3 that gave Arizona a 16-10 lead with 13:52 left in the half.
