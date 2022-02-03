Arizona Wildcats take 42-30 halftime lead over UCLA at McKale Center

For a half at least on Thursday evening, Arizona flipped the script of its 16-point loss at UCLA last week

The Wildcats took a 42-30 halftime lead over UCLA at McKale Center while shooting 60% from the field and holding the Bruins to 33.3% overall shooting and just 1 of 9 3-pointers.

During UA's 75-59 loss to UCLA on Jan. 25 at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins shot 50% while holding the Wildcats to 32.2%.

Moreover, while UA point guard Kerr Kriisa was 0 for 12 from the field at UCLA last week, he scored 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting in the first half Thursday while dishing four assists.

Azuolas Tubelis added 10 points for Arizona while Bennedict Mathurin had six points and five rebounds.

Jules Bernard led UCLA with 12 points. The Bruins gave up only three turnovers but the Wildcats outrebounded them 23-15 to help keep up UA's preferred uptempo pace.

Tubelis appeared in better shape after a sprained ankle limited him last week at UCLA, while the Bruins returned forward Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and guard Johnny Juzang (COVID protocols).