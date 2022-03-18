Arizona Wildcats take 42-31 halftime lead over Wright State in NCAA Tournament first-round game

SAN DIEGO – While leaving guard Kerr Kriisa on the bench again with a sprained ankle, Arizona shot 58.1% but coughed up 10 turnovers in the first half while taking a 42-31 halftime lead over Wright State in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday at Viejas Arena.
Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry each had eight points to lead Arizona. The Wildcats hit 6 of 19 3-pointers and outrebounded Wright State 24-13, while their 10 turnovers led to only three Wright State points.
Defensively, Arizona held Wright State to just 31.4% shooting and kept Tanner Holden to just two points on 0-for-4 shooting after Holden scored 37 against Bryant in a First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
However, the Raiders hit 5 of 12 3-pointers Friday to pull within single digits late in the half after trailing by up to 16. Trey Calvin led the way for Wright State with 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting.
Terry scored in the paint 17 seconds into the game and the Wildcats never trailed. They were up 18-5 with 14:11 left when Azuolas Tubelis scored inside.
Wright State cut Arizona’s lead to 23-15 with 10:58 left in the half when Trey Calvin hit a 3-pointer but Arizona’s Pelle Larsson answered with a 3 just 17 seconds later and Arizona led by double digits again.
But while the Wildcats led by 16 with just under four minutes left in the half, they never pulled away in the first half. Wright State cut it to 42-31 with 1:27 left on a 3-pointer from Calvin and the Wildcats missed three shots from there until halftime.
Kerr dressed and warmed up for the game, having made it clear he wanted to play but UA coach Tommy Lloyd did not put him in for the first half. Kriisa suffered a significant ankle sprain on March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament and did not play in the semifinals or finals.
Asked Thursday if he might be willing to rest Kriisa regardless of his ankle sprain, after the Wildcats beat Colorado and UCLA without him last weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament, UA coach Tommy Lloyd didn't say. But he indicated that indicate Kriisa might play off the bench Friday.
“I'm going to give you guys the standard `It's going to be a game time decision,’ “ Lloyd said Thursday. “But that’s 100 percent from the heart. It’s true. He's made great progress. I'm sure he'll be bouncing around out there a little bit today (in practice). And we're going to -- our goal was to push it, see how close we could get him to playing. And I think he's close.
“We'll see tomorrow what it looks like and it could be a deal where he may play but he may not start. We'll just take it from there and see where he's at.”
Lloyd did play freshman wing Adama Bal for the fifth straight game, and Bal responded with four points on 2-for-3 shooting over eight minutes.
