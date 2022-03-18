Arizona Wildcats take 42-31 halftime lead over Wright State in NCAA Tournament first-round game

But while the Wildcats led by 16 with just under four minutes left in the half, they never pulled away in the first half. Wright State cut it to 42-31 with 1:27 left on a 3-pointer from Calvin and the Wildcats missed three shots from there until halftime.

Kerr dressed and warmed up for the game, having made it clear he wanted to play but UA coach Tommy Lloyd did not put him in for the first half. Kriisa suffered a significant ankle sprain on March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament and did not play in the semifinals or finals.

Asked Thursday if he might be willing to rest Kriisa regardless of his ankle sprain, after the Wildcats beat Colorado and UCLA without him last weekend in the Pac-12 Tournament, UA coach Tommy Lloyd didn't say. But he indicated that indicate Kriisa might play off the bench Friday.

“I'm going to give you guys the standard `It's going to be a game time decision,’ “ Lloyd said Thursday. “But that’s 100 percent from the heart. It’s true. He's made great progress. I'm sure he'll be bouncing around out there a little bit today (in practice). And we're going to -- our goal was to push it, see how close we could get him to playing. And I think he's close.