Arizona Wildcats take 42-33 halftime lead over California in home Pac-12 opener

Azoulas Tubelis scored 15 points and Oumar Ballo added 11 to help Arizona take a 42-33 lead over California at McKale Center on Sunday in the Wildcats' attempt to shake off a stunning loss at Utah.

No. 4 Arizona (6-1), which lost 81-66 to the Utes on Thursday, led by up to 15 points but did not run away from the winless Bears (0-8) throughout the half.

Cal shot 39.4% from the field and made only 2 of 10 3-pointers but Arizona hit only 3 of 10 3s and only 9 of 14 free throws.

The Wildcats opened up a 15-point lead, 32-17, on a hook shot from Oumar Ballo with 7:02 left in the half but Cal guard Devin Askew put the Bears quickly back in the game.

Hitting just one of his first five shots, the former UA recruiting target hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-20 and then converted a four-point play when Pelle Larsson fouled Askew on his next 3-pointer. Then, after Ballo scored to give Arizona a 34-24 lead, two scores from Cal center Lars Thiemann cut the Wildcats’ lead to just six points with just 3:52 left.

Arizona pushed its lead to 12 points on a layup from Cedric Henderson with 51 seconds left in the half but Courtney Ramey fouled Askew behind the 3-point line on the other end, and Askew hit all three ensuing free throws with 23 seconds left to cut UA's lead to single digits entering halftime.

Stuck in Cal’s slower pace for the first four minutes, and missing two early 3-pointers, the Wildcats were tied 6-6 with Cal before Tubelis powered them on a 14-4 run over the next six minutes.

Tubelis began the run with two free throws and, after Ramey hit a 3-pointer, scored on a fast break feed from Kerr Kriisa and later hit an eight-foot hook shot. In between two inside baskets from Cal center Lars Thiemann, Tubelis then hit a 3 pointer, while later scored two more inside baskets to make it 24-10 with 11:24 remaining.

By that point, Tubelis already had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting while also picking up three rebounds.