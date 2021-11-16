Arizona Wildcats take 44-23 halftime lead over North Dakota State at McKale Center

Christian Koloko had 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks to lead Arizona to a 44-23 halftime lead over well-traveled North Dakota State on Tuesday at McKale Center.

Having lost just 64-62 at UNLV on Monday – and traveling to Tucson for Tuesday’s game at McKale Center -- the Bison appeared flat early in the game and Arizona took full advantage, though they did get a lift at the halftime buzzer when guard Willie Guy sank a three-quarter-court shot.

Guy's shot capped what was otherwise a rough half of shooting for the Bison inside, who shot just 27.3% overall and particularly struggled inside the arc -- making just 5 of 22 two-point shots. The Bison also committed nine turnovers that turned into 12 Arizona points off turnovers.

The Wildcats shot 51.5% overall and outrebounded North Dakota State 27-15.

Arizona built a quick 11-0 lead while North Dakota State missed its first five shots and had three turnovers in the first three minutes of the game. Not surprisingly, Koloko had a block in that span, too, after blocking 10 shots over UA's first two games last week.