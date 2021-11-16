Arizona Wildcats take 44-23 halftime lead over North Dakota State at McKale Center

Christian Koloko had 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks to lead Arizona to a 44-23 halftime lead over well-traveled North Dakota State on Tuesday at McKale Center.
Having lost just 64-62 at UNLV on Monday – and traveling to Tucson for Tuesday’s game at McKale Center -- the Bison appeared flat early in the game and Arizona took full advantage, though they did get a lift at the halftime buzzer when guard Willie Guy sank a three-quarter-court shot.
Guy's shot capped what was otherwise a rough half of shooting for the Bison inside, who shot just 27.3% overall and particularly struggled inside the arc -- making just 5 of 22 two-point shots. The Bison also committed nine turnovers that turned into 12 Arizona points off turnovers.
The Wildcats shot 51.5% overall and outrebounded North Dakota State 27-15.
Arizona built a quick 11-0 lead while North Dakota State missed its first five shots and had three turnovers in the first three minutes of the game. Not surprisingly, Koloko had a block in that span, too, after blocking 10 shots over UA's first two games last week.
Just 17 seconds into the game, Dalen Terry set the tone by stealing the ball from the Bisons’ Grant Nelson and converting a layup. Kerr Kriisa then hit a 3 after a missed NDSU shot, while Bennedict Mathurin had a layup and dunk on back-to-back possessions. A layup by Azuolas Tubelis made it 11-0 before Jarius Cook finally put the Bison on the board with a 3-pointer at the 16:55 mark.
Arizona kept building its lead to 21-5 in part thanks to a 3 from Pelle Larsson and then jumped ahead 26-10 on a hook shot from Koloko.
The Wildcats wound up leading by 16 several times the first with 12:42 left, but the Bison didn’t let the margin get any bigger during the middle of the first half. They cut it to 30-18 with 5:08 left on a layup from Maleek Harden-Hayes, before Kriisa hit a 3 and Koloko later hit a hook to put UA up by more than 16 for the first time, 35-18.
However, the Bison entered halftime with at least some good vibes, after guard Guy hit his bomb that trimmed UA's lead to 44-23.
Tuesday's game is an add-on contest to the Las Vegas Main Event, in which Arizona will face Wichita State on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in its first game away from McKale Center this season.